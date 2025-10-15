Lunt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,653 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.