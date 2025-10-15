Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Position Increased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $70,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,936,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.04.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $946.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $867.34 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $951.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.87. The stock has a market cap of $419.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

