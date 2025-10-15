Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 1,015 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

