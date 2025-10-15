JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 461,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

