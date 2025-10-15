Harbour Investments Inc. Has $10.19 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $209.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.