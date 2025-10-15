Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 993 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

