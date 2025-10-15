Fairman Group LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Fairman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

