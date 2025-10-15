Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,145,000 after buying an additional 2,144,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after buying an additional 943,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.