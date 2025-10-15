Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Amgen were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 87.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $293.85 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

