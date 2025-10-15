Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

DFEM opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.