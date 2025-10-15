Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.