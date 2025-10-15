J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires 195 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.13 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.90%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

