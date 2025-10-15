JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

PLTR stock opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.15, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

