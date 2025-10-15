Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

