Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

