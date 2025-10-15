Essex LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,961,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

