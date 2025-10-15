Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $545.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.