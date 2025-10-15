Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after acquiring an additional 424,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 762,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.7%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

