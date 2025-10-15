Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.03.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

