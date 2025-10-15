Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stake Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $270.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

