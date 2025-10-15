Kiker Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kiker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $463,293,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.03.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

