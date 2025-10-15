Capital Management Corp VA Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

