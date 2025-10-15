The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by RMR Capital Management LLC

RMR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.69.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $771.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $763.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

