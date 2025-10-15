SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 410 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $274.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $284.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.47.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

