Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

