Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,368 Nayax Ltd. $NYAX

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nayax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Nayax Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Nayax had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

