Ascent Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLIP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 556.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,020 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,992 shares during the last quarter.

CLIP stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $100.53.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

