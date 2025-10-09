Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.83.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $315.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $225.37 and a twelve month high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

