Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF $IHE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $75.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

