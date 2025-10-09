Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $149,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,356,000 after acquiring an additional 339,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,368,000 after purchasing an additional 440,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,065,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,171,000 after purchasing an additional 213,062 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 155.48 and a beta of 1.05. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

