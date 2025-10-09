Ascent Group LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. $AURA

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $3,460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth $137,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,319,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 781,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AURA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Aura Biosciences news, SVP Amy Elazzouzi sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $51,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,938.60. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

