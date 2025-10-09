Ascent Group LLC Buys 382 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after buying an additional 2,134,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,177,000 after buying an additional 1,249,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,052,000 after buying an additional 658,329 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Copart by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,256,000 after buying an additional 2,299,192 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

CPRT opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

