QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Fortive by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

