Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,588 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4%

EIX stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.