QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $127.76.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.