BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ Stock Position Lowered by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

