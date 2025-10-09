Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $44,682,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after buying an additional 966,692 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $33,975,000. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $19,601,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 680.0% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.0%

Golar LNG stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.78 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,428.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

