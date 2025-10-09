Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

