Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $169.16 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

