Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after buying an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after buying an additional 112,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,898,000 after buying an additional 311,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,157,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of LHX stock opened at $306.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.50. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $306.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
