Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $32,763,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 472,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,842.45. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,430,876 shares of company stock worth $182,694,292. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.81.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABNB opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

