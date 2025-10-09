iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

