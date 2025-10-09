Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

