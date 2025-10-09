Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $856,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

