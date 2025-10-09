Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

ESGD stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.13.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

