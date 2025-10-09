DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

