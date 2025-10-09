Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,345,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $144.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.46.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

