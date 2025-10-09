Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Hold (C) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

NYSE:HPE opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.