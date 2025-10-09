QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $134.04 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

