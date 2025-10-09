Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

